Spoiler Report For WWE SmackDown: 1/16/2026

The next stop on WWE's European tour took the company to London, England for Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown." Like last week, international fans were treated to a live broadcast. Meanwhile, viewers in the United States will have to wait until 8pm ET for the episode to air on USA Network.

With an Undisputed WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble up for grabs, eight men competed in a series of four tournament matches on today's "SmackDown." Randy Orton was the first to secure a win when he defeated The Miz, courtesy of an RKO. The freshly called-up Trick Williams followed suit by besting veteran Matt Cardona with a Trick Shot.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest joined the ranks as well after an outside brawl between the Wyatt Sicks and MFTs left Solo Sikoa vulnerable to a South of Heaven. Sami Zayn claimed the series' final win by laying out Ilja Dragunov with a Helluva Kick. Orton, Williams, Priest, an Zayn will now face each other in a fatal-four-way at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, with the victor then moving on to challenge Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship during WWE's January 31 premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Elsewhere at SNME, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed that Jacob Fatu and Cody Rhodes will collide in a singles match. This comes after Fatu attacked Kit Wilson in London, then called Rhodes out to the ring. Rhodes charged down shortly after, resulting in him and Fatu trading strikes until WWE officials separated them.

In the United States Championship scene, Carmelo Hayes continued the trend of open challenges on "SmackDown." TNA star Leon Slater seized the latest opportunity, but fell short when Hayes dropped him with a cutter off the top rope.

"SmackDown's" commentary team announced that another title match will be taking place next week in Montreal when The Wyatt Sicks defend the WWE Tag Team Championships against two members of MFT. Additionally, within the women's division, the teams of Giulia and Kiana James, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, and Lash Legend and Nia Jax will clash in a triple threat to determine the number one contenders to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

For full "SmackDown" results, stay tuned for WINC's coverage page going live alongside the United States broadcast later tonight.