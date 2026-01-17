The Miz Says He's Getting 'Half-Dead Flowers' From WWE Fans

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin is a WWE veteran WWE with over 20 years in the business, and the Grand Slam Champion has been one of the company's staple heels over those years. He recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast to talk about his decades-long career, and said that the past few years have been strange for his on-screen character.

Miz said that he can pull out any move in his rolodex of heel work, and he doesn't get booed anymore. Van Vliet said it's because people respect him now, but Miz said he doesn't want to be cheered just because people think he's good and don't know what else to do. The star said he does feel the respect from the locker room and the crowd.

"But I'll hear you say it, 'Oh. Miz has gotten his flowers,'" he said. "You know what kind of flowers I get? I get the ones that are like, half dead. That you like give to me and they're going to die the next day... John Cena gets the flowers. I don't get the flowers. I get the half-dead flowers that are like, 'Here you go. Here's your flowers. We're giving you your flowers.' It's the half-a**** flowers... Maybe it's because I don't want them."

He also explained that his character doesn't work as a babyface, because winning does matter. He said babyfaces can't really lose a lot before fans, especially kids, want to cheer a winner. Miz said that's why his character works, because he's so good at losing, then making you believe the next day he can "beat the biggest superstar in the world."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.