WWE SmackDown 1/16/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Kit Wilson and I have a complicated relationship.

That's not to be parasocial. I'm just ambivalent to his persona, and his sudden explosion of fame. I've been vocal about my distaste for Wilson's "toxic masculinity" gimmick, even after I got over my initial repulsion. I understand the ironic, heel psychology behind it — he is the toxic person he lectures against — but I haven't been convinced that Wilson's gimmick is anything more than ragebaiting fodder to appeal to professional wrestling's mainly conservative-leaning audience. That being said, I don't have a problem with Wilson the person, and I want him to find success in "WWE SmackDown's" limited opportunity pool. If he pops off, then he could add some dimension to a very stale division. I dislike his gimmick, but I want him to do well as an in-ring performer.

It make sense, then, that I'm apprehensive about Wilson's incredible momentum. Like, not just any WWE Superstar gets a four-hour loop of their theme song posted on to WWE's Youtube page, and even less garner 138,000 views on it. Wilson is a lot more over than I thought he was — which is good for his immediate career, right? Right? Hey, what's Jacob Fatu doing behind him?

I know that Wilson is destined to be the blue brand's buttmonkey, especially because his gimmick is essentially a blue-hair-and-pronouns joke meant to cater to wrestling's less-than-progressive clientele. Still, WWE's four-hour theme loop livestream parade, followed by their swift upload of his theme to their actual music channel (a channel that can take months to update), might lead someone to believe that WWE is seeing the insane momentum the guy is building. I guess I had too much faith in WWE, because on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Wilson was made into a sacrifice, in his home country, to a Superkick/Moonsault two-piece combo from Fatu. I guess the fan connection he's managed to organically cultivate means nothing.

I'm being a bit dramatic. I just don't appreciate how Wilson is more hot than he's ever been in his WWE career, but he's being treated as a plot device, an unnamed casualty, in the saga of Cody Rhodes and Fatu's blossoming feud. He was also used as a body in Damian Priest's era of angst. WWE knows that they have a hot star on their plate — the sudden media surge and his consistent appearances on "SmackDown" say that much — but they're, for whatever reason, refusing to use him like a hot star. It's so rare that you get an organically over guy. That moment need to be acted on.

Kit Wilson and I have a complicated relationship, but I want him to do well. I don't have high hopes.

Written by Angeline Phu