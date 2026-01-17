Social Media Influencer Sallie Grace Quits WWE Tryout: 'Everyone's Getting Concussed'

To wrestlers, other sports athletes, and social media influencers interested in becoming professional wrestlers, it's a golden ticket opportunity whenever you're asked to participate in a tryout, especially if it's for the WWE. But for Sallie Grace, a social media influencer who has taken her fair share of bumps as a surfer, skateboarder, and gymnast, the bumps she took in her recent WWE tryout were too painful to continue taking, physically. But the biggest takeaway she had was the unsafe conditions that happened not just to her, but to others there.

"I got hit in the head a bunch of times in an unsafe manner," she said in one of several videos she posted on this matter on Instagram. "Everyone's so up on each other. No one was spread out...Everyone was too busy trying to impress...People are getting injured. One girl got kicked in the head."

After respectfully departing from her tryout, the fitness influencer spoke on additional moments that happened at her tryout, including being diagnosed with a concussion after being snapped in the back of the head by a rope: "I had to take the 'L' on that one and step out to protect my noggin. But it was just crazy. Everyone's getting concussed left and right. And they're saying that there's going to be more happening. I'm obviously facing repercussions right now."

The day after her first two posts, Grace provided a new update on her recovery following her concussion diagnosis. In her third post, the influencer frightfully yet tearfully recalls feeling discombobulated, even forgetting which medic she spoke to about her injury, and not knowing where her hotel room was. Additionally, she reported symptoms of feeling like her head was "sloshing around" and a headache. When making these videos, the influencer was trying to encourage future participants to heed her words, and be to extremely cautious when taking bumps in the ring.

As of this report, WWE has not mentioned any other concussion from this tryout.