Ricochet Beats Titan, Retains AEW National Title At CMLL Viernes Espectacular

Ricochet completed the fifth defense of his AEW National Championship in the fourth different promotion with a win over CMLL's Titan on Friday.

The "One and Only" became the inaugural National Champion with a Casino Gauntlet win at Full Gear in November, making four defenses in December with AEW, ROH, and RevPro. And he made CMLL the fourth promotion on Friday in the main event of Viernes Espectacular, defeating Titan after 22 and a half minutes in what was actually their second singles bout together; the first came 13 years ago in the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament, with Ricochet getting the win on that night too.

Back in AEW, things might not be as clear-cut for the reigning champion, having been pinned by former challenger Jack Perry in trios action alongside The Demand against Perry and the Young Bucks during last week's "AEW Dynamite." The Demand had got back to winning ways during "AEW Collision" with a trios win over Anthony Bowens and JetSpeed – the latter of which will be challenging alongside "Hangman" Adam Page for the World Trios Championship held by The Opps.

The rest of The Demand was also in action earlier on in the show, with the Gates of Agony facing Barbaro Cavernario and Soberano Jr. in tag team action. However, they did not enjoy the success of their leader, Bishop Kaun submitting to lose the contest for their team after almost seventeen minutes.