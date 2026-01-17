AEW Collision Results 1/17 - World Trios Titles On The Line, SkyFlight Vs. DCF

Last week, Andrade returned to AEW and reunited with the Don Callis Family. He'll have his first match since returning to AEW against the Spanish Announce Project's Angelico.

It'll be a busy night for the DCF as Kyle Fletcher, El Clon, and Josh Alexander will take on SkyFlight. SkyFlight's newest new member, Zayda Steel will go one-on-one with Marina Shafir following Shafir and her Mega Problem's partner, Megan Bayne attacking Steel last week. Bayne and Penelope Ford will also be in action. This will be Ford's first match since she was injured last October.

After weeks of feuding, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will team up to take on GYV.

Anthony Bowens goes one-on-one with Jack Perry and the winner will get a shot at Ricochet's National Championship.

On "Dynamite", the new tag team of Mark Davis and Jake Doyle earned at Number 1 contendership for the tag titles. FTR stared them down following the match and we'll hear from them tonight.

JetSpeed was one of the teams that Davis and Doyle defeated on Wednesday. Following their match, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page encouraged them and told them they were the future. Page went a step further and said he wanted to team with them against The Opps for the AEW Trios titles. Earlier in the night, Page declared he would take everything from Samoa Joe.