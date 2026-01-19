Backstage Report On Injury Status Of AEW Star Hechicero

Former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero was close to having a shot at the gold once again, but took a loss to Roderick Strong at the CMLL Viernes Espectacular event at Arena Mexico on Friday. Strong earned the shot at the title held by fellow AEW star Claudio Castagnoli with his victory. According to Dave Meltzer on the Monday edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Hechicero, a staple of the Don Callis Family, may have suffered an injury in the match, or the injury could have been an excuse, as the star was double-booked for shows on Monday.

"Because tonight, Hechicero was supposed to be in the main event in Monterrey and they announced that he was injured on Friday," Meltzer said. "So, you would be led to believe to just go, 'Oh. He was probably hurt in the match.' However, he was also booked in Villahermosa today, as well, so that injury thing may or may not be legit."

Meltzer said Hechicero's injury status may be more clear on Wednesday, as he's booked on "AEW Dynamite." As of this writing, he is set to team with fellow Don Callis Family members Lance Archer and Rocky Romero against the Death Riders' Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia in a street fight, following a brawl between the factions on "AEW Collision."

Following his win, Strong will challenge Castagnoli for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship on "Collision" on Saturday. Elsewhere on the show, TNT Champion Mark Briscoe is set to face El Clon, likely with some of his DCF stablemates alongside him.

