Jey Uso Announces Himself For The 2026 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso appeared during "WWE Raw" to announce his entrance into this year's match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Uso won the Rumble last year, last eliminating John Cena, to secure his opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, going on to wrest the title from Gunther and reigning as champion for 51 days before dropping the title back to the "Ring General." He had since tried and failed to regain the title while also feuding with The Vision alongside Roman Reigns and his brother Jimmy Uso towards the end of last year.

The reunited Usos captured their ninth WWE Tag Team Championship on the final show of the year, though Uso was once again on his own when he appeared on Monday in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Likewise, it was his singles prospects he wanted to talk about as he declared for the Rumble on January 31 in Riyadh. That makes him just the second confirmed entrant for the 30-man match for a spot at the "Show of Shows," following on from 2023 and 2024 winner Cody Rhodes' announcement during Friday's "WWE SmackDown."

Michael Cole on commentary made note of how Jimmy Uso would react to his brother's announcement in his absence. And The New Day were notably displeased in a subsequent segment that they were being overlooked as Tag Team title challengers while one half of the champions sought to enter the Rumble.