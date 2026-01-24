Booker T Remembers Limo Ride With WWE HOFer Bruno Sammartino

The 2013 WWE Hall of Fame class included the likes of Mick Foley, Bob Backlund, Trish Stratus, Booker T, and Bruno Sammartino. For Sammartino specifically, this marked the veteran's reconciliation with the promotion, and looking back on the induction, Booker remembered a special memory he had with the late former WWWF World Heavyweight Champion.

"Going into the Hall of Fame with Bruno Sammartino? That right there, for me, oh man? I mean, I got a chance to ride with Bruno in the limo back in the day," he recalled during an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, adding that Sammartino sold out Madison Square Garden a crazy number of times, which he kept reminding Booker about during their ride. "Several times on that ride! 'Cause every time he'd tell the story, when he was about to go on, he would say 'sold out!' And I can't tell you how many stories it was he told me, but every one of them was 'sold out!'"

Booker then pointed out how selling out Madison Square Garden, of all places, is something anyone would want people to know. "That's one of those moments that, it's like me saying: 'Five-time, five-time, five-time, five-time' – you want people to remember it!" he expressed. "That you was the guy that went into the Garden and did that? I'm going to tell you right now: to sell out the Garden as a professional wrestler that many times? It says a whole lot about the business back then, but it speaks volumes to Bruno Sammartino."

