Eddie Kingston Discusses Hardest Chops In AEW

If you have ever watched Eddie Kingston wrestle, you will know that he loves dishing out a good amount of chops. Inspired by the Four Pillars of Heaven in All Japan Pro Wrestling, Kingston has some of the sharpest hands in AEW, and even pays tribute to the legendary Kenta Kobashi every time he unleashes an onslaught of quick chops in the corner of the ring. However, for all of the chops Kingston has delivered, he has also taken his fair share of chops, and during a recent appearance on Tony Schiavone's "What Happened When?" podcast, "The Mad King" revealed who has the deadliest chops in All Elite Wrestling.

"If I go by chops, the person who p***** me off the most, when they chop me it hurts and just makes me really, really angry, Player Uno [AEW's Evil Uno]. It's like little knives, that's how it feels. It feels like his little mutant fingers are just cutting–it's like he has a mutant gene or something when he chops, and Mark Briscoe's chops hurt a lot. I hate them, I hate them so much. He has those heavy country f****** hands and I just hate it, but I love him, love Player Uno too but f***, every time they hit me I forget–like I'm in there fighting them but it makes me want to not be a sportsman you know?"

While Uno and Briscoe have turned Kingston's chest black and blue, there is one other name Kingston had to mention. Not because they delivered the sharpest chops, but because they hit Kingston so hard that he actually lost his bearings on a number of occasions. "Necro Butcher, the two times that he knocked me loopy because I decided to throw hands with him...but Necro Butcher was definitely the guy who hit me the hardest."

