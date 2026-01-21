WWE NXT Results 1/20 - NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers, North American Championship Up For Grabs

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on January 20, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Last Tuesday's edition of "NXT" saw "NXT" General Manager Ava announce that a series of qualifiers matches would be taking place over the course of the coming weeks to determine who would participate in an NXT Championship Six Man Ladder Match on February 3 following the vacation of the belt by Oba Femi. The first of those qualifiers will be taking place tonight, as Josh Briggs goes one-on-one with Shiloh Hill while Eli Knight collides with Sean Legacy.

Elio LeFleur will be making his debut on "NXT" television as he looks to put an end to Ethan Page's 79 day reign as North American Champion when he challenges for the title. While LeFleur may be a newcomer to "NXT", he has wrestled for promotions across the globe including GCW, PROGRESS Wrestling, Revolution Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and WWE sister promotion AAA.

WWE Women's Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence will be squaring off with WrenQCC's EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair, and ZaRuca's Sol Ruca and Zaria in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship. The winners of tonight's match will go on to face The Elegance Brand's M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance, who dethroned The IInspiration's Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay to become the new titleholders this past Thursday on "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT".

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video recapping Ava's announcement about the NXT Championship Six Man Ladder Match on February 3 and the qualifiers to determine who will be competing in it.

We then head over to a meeting between Ava and several security guards, where Ava tells them to keep an eye out for Tony D'Angelo tonight.

Ethan Page then makes his way to the ring. Elio LeFleur follows.