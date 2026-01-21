WWE NXT Results 1/20 - NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers, North American Championship Up For Grabs
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on January 20, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
Last Tuesday's edition of "NXT" saw "NXT" General Manager Ava announce that a series of qualifiers matches would be taking place over the course of the coming weeks to determine who would participate in an NXT Championship Six Man Ladder Match on February 3 following the vacation of the belt by Oba Femi. The first of those qualifiers will be taking place tonight, as Josh Briggs goes one-on-one with Shiloh Hill while Eli Knight collides with Sean Legacy.
Elio LeFleur will be making his debut on "NXT" television as he looks to put an end to Ethan Page's 79 day reign as North American Champion when he challenges for the title. While LeFleur may be a newcomer to "NXT", he has wrestled for promotions across the globe including GCW, PROGRESS Wrestling, Revolution Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and WWE sister promotion AAA.
WWE Women's Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence will be squaring off with WrenQCC's EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair, and ZaRuca's Sol Ruca and Zaria in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship. The winners of tonight's match will go on to face The Elegance Brand's M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance, who dethroned The IInspiration's Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay to become the new titleholders this past Thursday on "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT".
We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video recapping Ava's announcement about the NXT Championship Six Man Ladder Match on February 3 and the qualifiers to determine who will be competing in it.
We then head over to a meeting between Ava and several security guards, where Ava tells them to keep an eye out for Tony D'Angelo tonight.
Ethan Page then makes his way to the ring. Elio LeFleur follows.
Ethan Page (c) vs. Elio LeFleur for the North American Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. LeFleur mocks Page by patting him on his head, then connects with an enzuigiri on him and charges at Page in the corner. Page moves out of the way, but LeFleur pulls him out of the ring over the top rope and delivers a hurricanrana to Page off the ring steps.
Page delivers a boot to LeFleur that sends him crashing off the ring apron, then dumps him back in the ring during the commercial break and levels him with a right hand before he gloats. Page then delivers an elbow drop to LeFleur and pins him, but LeFleur kicks out and Page whips him into the mat spine first.
Page rocks LeFleur with a knee to his face, then connects with a suplex to him and locks in a Boston Crab on him. LeFleur crawls over to the bottom rope to break the hold, then rocks him with a right hand back from the break and follows it up with an over the shoulder powerslam. LeFleur sends Page crashing into the match with a variation of a neckbreaker, then ascends to the top rope and looks to connect with a 450 Splash to Page.
Page avoids it and runs over LeFleur with a big boot, but LeFleur looks to fly off the ropes. Page catches LeFleur with a shotgun dropkick, but LeFleur responds with a DDT and a moonsault to Page off the top rope and on the outside. He dumps Page back in the ring and lands a knee strike on Page off the top rope, then goes for a pin but Page kicks out.
LeFleur hits a Coast to Coast to Page off the top rope, but Page sets up for Ego's Edge on him. LeFleur reverses into a hurricanrana and a boot to Page's face, but Page catches LeFleur with a powerbomb and pins him with a handful of tights for the win.
Winner (and still): Ethan Page
After the match, Ricky Saints' music hits and he makes his way out. He tells Page to go relax and put his feet up, then joins the commentary desk for the upcoming match.
Josh Briggs then makes his way to the ring. Shiloh Hill follows.
Josh Briggs vs. Shiloh Hill in a NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier
The bell rings and Hill runs over Briggs with a shoulder tackle. Briggs sends Hill crashing into the top turnbuckle face first, but Hill whips Briggs into the corner and lands a shoulder on his midsection. He follows it up with a twisting neckbreaker and a basement shoulder tackle, then goes for a pin but Briggs kicks out.
Briggs dumps Hill out of the ring, but Hill flies off the ring steps with a cannonball to level Briggs on the outside. Briggs levels Hill with a clothesline and delivers a right hand to him, then sends him crashing into the ring apron during the commercial break. He dumps Hill back in the ring and jams his boot into the back of his neck, then runs him over with a shoulder tackle.
Hill fires off right hands on Briggs, but Briggs wears down Hill with a submission hold. Briggs sends Hill crashing into the middle turnbuckles face first back from the break, then runs him over. Hill ascends to the top rope, then delivers a clothesline to Briggs off the top rope and sends Briggs crashing into the mat. He delivers a pair of flipping knees to Briggs' midsection and pins him, but Briggs kicks out.
Briggs runs over Hill with a boot, then connects with a chokeslam and goes for a pin. Hill kicks out and trips Briggs on the ropes, but Briggs looks to respond with a moonsault off the top rope. Hill moves out of the way and delivers a variation of a neckbreaker to Briggs for the win.
Winner: Shiloh Hill
After the match, Tony D'Angelo appears out of nowhere having seemingly snuck into the building and chokeslams both Briggs and Hill. He stares down Saints and leaves.
We then head backstage to a locker room, where Zaria tells Sol Ruca she's not 100% after challenging Léi Yǐng Lee for the TNA Knockouts Champion at TNA Genesis this past Saturday. She makes it clear that she doesn't want to be blamed if herself and storms out.
Back at ringside, Vanity Project makes their way out. Chase U follows.
Chase U (w/ Andre Chase) vs. Vanity Project (w/ Jackson Drake)
Uriah Connors and Ricky Smokes begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Smokes runs over Connors with a shoulder tackle, but Kale Dixon and Brad Baylor tag in and Baylor cinches in a waist lock on Dixon. Connors makes the blind tag back in, then delivers a double superkick to Smokes and Baylor with Dixon. Chase U then flies out of the ring to level Vanity Project on the outside.
Smokes sends Dixon crashing into the ring post spine first as Baylor pulls Connors off the top rope. We see Lexis King watching the action backstage and both Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Arianna Grace approach him as Smokes tags back in and knocks Dixon off the ring apron. Connors delivers a stiff chop to Smokes, but Smokes and Baylor deliver a high dropkick-spinebuster combination to Connors.
Dixon tags in and dumps Smokes out of the ring and flies over the top rope to level Smokes and Baylor on the outside. Dixon dumps Smokes back in the ring and delivers a spinning splash to him, then goes for a pin but Smokes kicks out.
Connors tags back in, and Chase U delivers a cutter-Stunner combination to Smokes. Baylor drags Smokes into his corner to tag himself in, but all four men then begin brawling with one another. Dixon gets Baylor on his shoulders, but Smokes pulls Connors out of the ring. Baylor takes advantage and delivers a jumping knee to Dixon. He holds Dixon in place for Smokes to land a stomp to Dixon's midsection, and Smokes then pins Dixon for the win.
Winners: Vanity Project
We then head over to Ava's office, where she tells Mr. Stone that she's called the police on Tony D'Angelo. Lola Vice and Thea Hail both approach Ava looking for a Women's North American Championship match, and Avan informs them that they can both challenge Izzi Dame for her title in a Triple Threat Match on February 3.
We then head to a sit down interview between Blake Howard and Keanu Carver, where Carver tells Howard that he's there because he was told he has to be as Howard looks to talk to Carver about his NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier next week.
Back at ringside, Jaida Parker makes her way out.
We Hear From Jaida Parker
Parker says while things have changed around "NXT", nothing has changed in her book. She says she kept hearing about the new era of "NXT" in her absence, then gives Kendal Grey and Lola Vice their flowers while Blake Monroe doesn't deserve her flowers for acting like the spotlight owed her rent. She says she wants to let her hard work speak for herself, then says she represents the standard.
Parker opens up about not being able to catch a break and having people constantly pressure her to do better, but says she catches eyes and says pressure happens when she walks through the door to show the world what she can do before adding she says she deserves to take up space.
The lights go out, and when we come back on, we see Blake Monroe telling the spotlight to go where it belongs on her as she stands on a platform. She tells Parker that she made a grave mistake interrupting her last week, then says Parker feeds off attention and there's no one better to interrupt Parker than her. She says Parker is all talk, but Parker says Monroe talks so much because if she had to stop talking, then she would have to prove something.
