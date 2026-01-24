Godfather Feels Bad About Stoned WWE HOF Speech

The Godfather was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2016 alongside the likes of Jerry "The King" Lawler, Sting, Big Boss Man, Jacqueline, Stan Hanson, and The Fabulous Freebirds.

The Godfather was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2016 alongside the likes of Jerry "The King" Lawler, Sting, Big Boss Man, Jacqueline, Stan Hanson, and The Fabulous Freebirds. However, while looking back at the night, he admits to both being high at the time and regretting it in hindsight. During an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, the Godfather gave his wife credit for his career, and recalled how he told her he was planning to put her over and tell everyone on stage that he loves her.

"So, my high a** gets up there, having fun, not writing anything down. My nephew was there, he was turning – he was young at the time, I don't know how old he was turning – so I wanted everybody to wish him happy birthday," he recalled. "And it went so well, that I went on to the next thing instead of mentioning my wife."

Godfather finished his speech and realized his mistake.

"I went: 'Did I mention my wife?'" he recalled, admitting that he went into 'panic mode' because he didn't mention his wife's name. "You have no idea, to this day, how bad I feel about that."

The Godfather further added that he tries to make up for it every time.

"She's the one that, like I said, she doesn't get nowhere near the credit she deserves," he admitted earlier, "because I just did the silliness."

