AEW Dynamite Results 1/21 - Kenny Omega Faces Josh Alexander, Trios Street Fight & More

AEW Dynamite" on January 21, 2026, coming to you live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida!

As he continues to set his sights on the AEW World Championship, Kenny Omega will have to temporarily refocus his sights as he goes head-to-head with The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander. Alexander and a number of his stablemates crashed a face-to-face confrontation with fellow AEW World Championship contenders in the aforementioned Strickland and Page during last Wednesday's "Dynamite" Maximum Carnage special, with Don Callis himself subsequently having thrown out the challenge to tonight's match on Alexander's behalf.

Speaking of The Don Callis Family, members Hechicero, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer will be joining forces to take on AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders in a Trios Street Fight. Garcia, Yuta, and their stablemate PAC scored a win against SkyFlight's Scorpio Sky, Darius Martin, and Dante Martin on the January 10 episode of "Collision", while Hechicero proved to be unsuccessful in dethroning Mark Briscoe as TNT Champion on that same show.

Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs of The Opps were dethroned as AEW World Trios Champions by "Hangman" Adam Page and JetSpeed's "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight in the main event of this past Saturday's "AEW Collision" Maximum Carnage special. Bailey and Knight look to continue their good fortunes going tonight by scoring wins against Joe and Swerve Strickland respectively when they both take them on in singles competition.

Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa of Timeless Love Bombs will be joining forces with one another to square off with Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne. While this may mark Ford's match on "Dynamite" since a Four-Way match on the October 22 edition of the show in which she sustained an injury, herself and Bayne picked up a win against Viva Van and Danielle Kamela during Saturday's "Collision" Maximum Carnage special.

Coming off his successful defense of the AEW World Championship against Bandido last Wednesday, titleholder MJF will be making an appearance on tonight's show. Although it looked like MJF was about to show Bandido some respect after their contest and told him he thought he was bound to be a World Champion, he turned right around and clocked Bandido with his title. However, moments before he could unmask Bandido, Bandido's tag team partner Brody King came to his aid.