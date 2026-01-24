The Undertaker Reflects On The Importance Of Bruce Prichard To His WWE Career

Originally, The Undertaker's name was set to be 'Kane, The Undertaker,' which most hardcore fans know by now. The name was eventually repurposed for Glenn Jacobs, who debuted as 'Kane,' the 'Deadman's' kayfabe half-brother.

During the podcast, Bruce Prichard recalled why he wanted the Biblical figure Cain to be associated with The Undertaker early on.

"I wanted to call you 'Cain,' because Cain was the first man to commit murder; Cain killed his brother," Prichard said, while Mark Calaway claimed that was the first time he heard the reasoning behind this, leading the two to have a brief tussle as Prichard couldn't believe Calaway never knew this fact.

"Cain was the first man to commit murder. Cain kills his brother Abel. It's from the Bible," he added. "In many ways, Cain was the most evil person in Biblical lore – kills his own brother, man – first person to ever commit murder. I just loved that name, cool, strong name. 'Cain!' I loved it so much I named your 'brother' and my son, Kane!"

Prichard added that this was originally set, but noted how, within three weeks, it was dropped from his name. Despite initially being his manager, Prichard admitted that Bearer was far better for The Undertaker in the end.

"I think that was a better fit. I think Paul was better for you in the long run, obviously," he noted, while the two jokingly argued that Brother Love wasn't a terrible matchup.

