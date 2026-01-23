Cedric Alexander Upsets Moose In TNA Impact Opening Match

Cedric Alexander beat Moose to kick off Thursday's "TNA IMPACT," ensuring the former TNA World Champion continues his winless run in singles competition since September.

Alexander and Moose were each on the losing end over the weekend at the Genesis event, with Hendry taking the place of unavailable X-Division Champion Leon Slater – who was working the WWE European tour, answering Carmelo Hayes' United States Championship open challenge on "WWE SmackDown." Alexander had won number one contendership to the X-Division title with a win over five others in December.

Thursday's bout saw much of Moose dominating the physical contest while Alexander found room through counters and faster-paced flying offense. At one stage in particular, Alexander was throwing running forearms which were bouncing off of Moose, allowing for him to come back with a lariat and slams to re-establish the advantage.

Alexander delivered a frog splash for a near-fall towards the closing stretch, kicking at Moose's spine and getting a chop in return; he then hit Moose with a DDT before his next attempted offense was cut down with an uranage and then a powerbomb in the corner.

What worked for Alexander in the end was making use of Moose's own momentum, sending him into the ring post and connecting with a Michinoku driver for a near-fall, and ultimately reversing an attempted powerbomb into the winning pinfall.