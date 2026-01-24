AEW Collision Results 1/24 - TBS & CMLL World Heavyweight Titles On The Line

This week on "Dynamite", AEW's newest signees, Jordan Oliver and Alec Price made their debut against FTR. Tonight, they'll face the new tag team of Davis & Doyle. Davis & Doyle will face FTR for the tag titles on next week's "Dynamite".

Last week, Andrade made his in-ring return against Angelico. He looks to continue his winning ways when he faces one half of CMLL's National Tag Team Champion, Magnus. Roderick Strong defeated Titán in CMLL to earn the opportunity to face Claudio Castagnoli for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship.

On last week's "Collision", ProtoShita reunited and tonight they'll be in action against Austin and Billy Gunn.

Former TBS Champion, Julia Hart challenged Willow Nightingale for her former title. This will be Nightingale's first title defense since winning it back on New Years Smash. Ahead of her title match against Thekla, Kris Statlander issued an open challenge for a title eliminator match and Isla Dawn answered. If she wins, she'll get a future shot at the Women's World Championship.

One week ago, Hangman Page and JetSpeed got a surprise victory over The Opps to become World Trios Champions. Both members of JetSpeed had singles matches on "Dynamite". Tonight, Page will take on Katsyouri Shibata.