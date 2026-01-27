Becky Lynch Reflects On Emotional WWE SummerSlam Moment

With the latest season of "WWE Unreal," the curtain has been pulled back on last year's SummerSlam in East Rutherford, NJ. During her segment on the show, Becky Lynch expressed how special her entrance at SummerSlam was and the sentimental aspect to her new music nobody knew about.

"We were debuting my new entrance music by The Wonder Years, who are one of my favorite bands," she explained. "I reached out to Wonder Years, big fan of them...Within, like, two days [Dan Campbell] had written a song. Just, like, lots of little Easter Eggs in, and one of them is 'I talk to your ghost every night.' And I looked where my dad was sitting, you know, six years ago."

Lynch then opened up about how the theme made her become emotional during her entrance, and during a conversation with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, she recounted the last time her late father, who passed away in 2021, was in attendance at the MetLife Stadium.

"Last time we were here, my dad was in the front row...and the song? 'I talk to your ghost every night' just... Kinda got me," she tearfully explained. "You just caught me a little bit emotional there."

Lynch added that, at the time, her father was mid-battle with Cancer and sat with a blanket over him for the entire show, but still went the extra mile to be there for her.

