What Could Have Been: What If AJ Styles Hadn't Signed With WWE In 2016?

Whether or not he walks out the winner of his career-threatening bout against Gunther at the Royal Rumble, AJ Styles has long made it clear that 2026 will be the final year of his in-ring career.

Debuting in 1999, Styles has since gone on to conquer effectively every corner of the wrestling globe. He is a former three-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, two-time TNA World Champion, two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and a one-time RevPro British Heavyweight Champion, as well as a litany of other secondary and tag team titles with each of the aforementioned and more promotions.

In short, he conquered wrestling outside of WWE. And then he went to WWE in 2016, debuting in the Royal Rumble, and continued to conquer all the same.

If his career does come to an end at the hands of Gunther, Styles will retire as a two-time WWE Champion, three-time United States Champion, two-time Tag Team Champion, and a one-time Intercontinental Champion to complete the Grand Slam. If it doesn't, he may have the chance to add to that list before an undoubted Hall of Fame induction.

But what if he never joined WWE in 2016? What could have been? Well, read on for this writer's take on that timeline.