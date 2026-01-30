Bruce Prichard Remembers Mike Tyson In WWE: 'One Of The Nicest Guys'

'Iron' Mike Tyson was one of the biggest celebrity crossovers in the 'Attitude Era,' and the first and last celebrity member of the D-Generation X stable. Looking back on Tyson's involvement in WWE, Bruce Prichard recalled what it was like to work with the notorious boxing legend backstage.

"No matter whether you love him or you hate him, Mike Tyson was a huge star...I thought that Mike was one of the nicest guys that we had ever dealt with," Prichard pointed out during an episode of his "Something To Wrestle" podcast, adding that Tyson added both ratings and pay-per-view buys at the time. "He was controversial; he was controversial in every way [but] there was still a large segment of the audience that loved Mike Tyson no matter what he did!"

Prichard then shared his take on the idea of Tyson joining the D-X stable, citing that he believes it made the faction cooler and even more controversial.

"And it put Tyson more in the storyline, versus just being an impartial ref – if you will – or just an impartial bystander in this, 'I'm just going to be an enforcer,'" he added, noting that Tyson having heat with Stone Cold Steve Austin, added to the tension in 'The Rattlesnake's' WrestleMania XIV match against Shawn Michaels.

Following this, Prichard was asked whether Tyson took the sport of pro wrestling seriously or not. "Mike Tyson was a lifelong fan, and Mike Tyson loved the business," he proclaimed. "I don't think that Mike Tyson ever viewed the business as 'silly' in any way, shape, or form."

