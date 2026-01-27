What Could Have Been: What If WWE Had Introduced The Women's Royal Rumble Earlier?

The men's Royal Rumble first occurred in 1987 at a house show, with the first official Rumble event debuting a year later. Although Chyna made history in 1999 when she was the first woman to ever compete in a Rumble match (she eliminated Mark Henry and was later eliminated by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin) it took 30 years for the women of WWE to get their own Rumble match in 2018.

The inaugural women's Royal Rumble match featured Superstars from "Raw," "SmackDown," and "NXT," alongside former talent like Jacqueline, Lita, Kelly Kelly, and Trish Stratus. Although the former Sasha Banks (now known as AEW's Mercedes Mone) lasted nearly an hour, she was eliminated by The Bella Twins. In the end, Asuka, who would enter at No. 25, would go down in history as the first woman to win the women's Royal Rumble.

But what if the inaugural women's Royal Rumble match had taken place earlier? Who might some of the initial winners have been? In this edition of What Could Have Been, Wrestling Inc. explores what would have happened if WWE had introduced the women's Rumble four years earlier in 2014 — arguably the first year they had the women's roster to support one. What would the 2014-2017 women's Rumbles have looked like, and who would have won?