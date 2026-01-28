WWE NXT Results 1/27 - NXT Tag Team Championship On The Line, Three NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on January 27, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin of DarkState will be putting the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger at a "NXT" Live Event on December 13 as they defend against OTM's Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. Nima and Price made it clear during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT" that they had their eye on the NXT Tag Team Championship, putting them on notice in the parking lot of the Performance Center.

With the Six Pack Ladder Match to crown a new NXT Championship right around the corner on February 3, the final entrants will be determined tonight as Keanu Carver squares off with Andre Chase while Joe Hendry takes on reigning EVOLVE Champion and Vanity Project member Jackson Drake and Myles Borne takes on Shugars and Griffin's stablemate Dion Lennox in a trio of qualifiers. Although Shiloh Hill and Sean Legacy defeated Josh Briggs and Eli Knight respectively to secure their spots in the February 3 match, "NXT" General Manager Ava automatically inserted former NXT Champion Ricky Saints into the match.