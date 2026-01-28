WWE Royal Rumble 2016: Retro 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The Royal Rumble is many fans' favorite WWE event (outside of WrestleMania) every year, kicking off the road to the "Showcase of the Immortals" with a unique match concept, as 30 men battle to throw one another over the top rope to be the last man standing. That man (or woman, as of 2018) moves on to challenge for a top title of his choosing at WrestleMania any normal year, but the 29th edition of the match was quite different.

The theme of the 2016 Royal Rumble, which emanated from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, was "One versus All." Roman Reigns was locked in a feud with The Authority, which, at that point, consisted of Triple H, Stephane McMahon, and Vince McMahon. At one point in the feud, Reigns hit Vince and Triple H with Superman Punches, laying them out. That led The Authority to make the decision that Reigns would defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against 29 other men in the Rumble match, and it was revealed ahead of the Rumble that he'd also be entering first. It was an exciting move, up until the end, at least, that had never been done before and has yet to be done again.

In addition to the Rumble match, there were four other bouts on the premium live event card. From the Last Man Standing match for the Intercontinental Championship, to the defenses of the WWE Tag Team Championships, the Divas Championship and the United States title, to "The Phenomenal One's" shocking debut in WWE, to Triple H's eventual win of the Rumble match and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, there is plenty to both love and hate about the 2016 Royal Rumble.