Shane McMahon Congratulates Wife On Best Picture Nomination

Former WWE wrestler and General Manager Shane McMahon has rarely appeared in the public eye following his departure from the company, but his wife, Marissa Mazzola continues to earn respect as a producer in the film industry, with her most recent movie, "Train Dreams," receiving four 2026 Oscar nominations. On Monday, Shane took to social media to congratulate his wife and highlight her contributions to the project, which currently sits at a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Congratulations Marissa Mac on a dream come true. You are in rare air with your movie Train Dreams receiving 4 Academy Award Nominations. This movie would not have been made without you. You are an inspiration to me and our three sons. Declan, Kenyon Rogan and I could not be happier for or more proud of you. So well deserved Let's Go!" @themarissamcmahon @traindreamsfilm @theacademy @netflixfilm

"Train Dreams" is a drama film about a stoic logger, Robert Grainer, played by Joel Edgerton, who lives a quiet life but experiences love and loss during an era of great change in early 20th-century America. The film is said to be an emotional story that is about the appreciation of life itself, while also having stunning visuals and nature shots that have been praised by critics.

Marissa has been a producer for five other films in her career, including the 2018 drama project "A Private War" and the crime thriller "Anamorph," with her only acting role coming in "The Scorpion King" where she played a Bird Merchant. Those interested in watching "Train Dreams" can access the movie on Netflix.