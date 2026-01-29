AEW Dynamite Results 1/28 - Three Championships On The Line, Swerve Strickland Faces Andrade El Idolo
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on January 28, 2026, coming to you live from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas!
Kris Statlander will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Jamie Hayter at AEW Worlds End on December 27 as she defends against Triangle of Madness' Thekla. Not only did Thekla and her stablemates Julia Hart and Skye Blue score a win against Statlander and her allies AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron during last Wednesday's "Dynamite" Maximum Carnage special, but also Nightingale retained her TBS Championship against Hart this past Saturday during the "AEW Collision" Maximum Carnage special.
Two other championships will be on the line, as FTR put the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle of The Don Callis Family. Davis and Doyle emerged victorious against The Young Bucks, Gates of Agony, and JetSpeed in a Four-Way Number One Contenders match last Wednesday during the "Dynamite" Maximum Carnage special to secure their spot in tonight's title match.
El Clon of The Don Callis Family will be competing in his first ever "Dynamite" match when he challenges Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship. Briscoe has been TNT Champion for 68 days and counting, dethroning another Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher at AEW Full Gear on November 22 and having successful defenses thus far against Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders and Clon and Fletcher's stablemate Hechicero.
Another member of The Don Callis Family will also be in action tonight, as Andrade El Idolo goes head-to-head with Swerve Strickland. This will mark Andrade's first match on "Dynamite" since the "Dynamite" Winter Is Coming special on December 13, 2023, during which he emerged victorious against Brody King in a Blue League match for that year's Continental Classic.
Ace Austin looks to secure a future shot at the AEW Continental Championship as he collides with the leader of The Death Riders and titleholder Jon Moxley in an Eliminator Match. Moxley has scored wins against Josh Alexander of The Don Callis Family and The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin in AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Matches at the "Dynamite" New Year's Smash on December 31 and January 7 episodes of "Dynamite" respectively.
Additionally, Kenny Omega will be returning to action after scoring a win against the aforementioned Alexander last Wednesday as he squares off with Alexander's stablemate Rocky Romero. AEW World Champion MJF will also be making an appearance on tonight's show as Omega, the aforementioned Strickland, and "Hangman" Adam Page continue to have their eyes on his title.
We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Bryan Danielson greet audiences at home as Kenny Omega makes his way to the ring. Rocky Romero is already waiting inside.
Kenny Omega vs. Rocky Romero
The bell rings and Omega fires off right hands on Romero in the corner. He connects with a Famouser on Romero, then sets up for the V-Trigger. Romero rolls out of the ring before Omega can connect with the move, but Omega surprises Romero with a Snap Dragon suplex and delivers a V-Trigger. He follows it up with a One Winged Angel for the win.
Winner: Kenny Omega
After the match, Tony Schiavone joins Omega in the ring and Omega reiterates his confidence in becoming AEW World Champion. "Hangman" Adam Page makes his way to the ring and tells Omega that he made the mistake of looking past Samoa Joe and The Opps when he held the AEW World Champion. Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana follow Page, and Strickland says he came back to AEW to become the AEW World Champion. He says he doesn't care who he has to go through to get what he wants, and Omega tells Strickland that it sounds like Strickland is looking for a fight.
Don Callis emerges at ringside and says he has something important to say. He warns Omega that Andrade El Idolo will come for him after he beats Strickland later tonight, then says The Don Callis Family runs "Dynamite". Omega says Callis should've been worrying about himself and chases him to the back as Strickland, Nana, and Page follow.
We then head over to a video of Kris Statlander and Babes of Wrath, where Babes of Wrath agree to give Skye Blue and Julia Hart an AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship shot this coming Saturday on "Collision" as long as they stay in the back tonight.
Back at ringside, Jon Moxley makes his way out. Ace Austin follows.
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Ace Austin in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match
The bell rings and Moxley lands a chop on Austin. He rains down right hands on Austin, but Austin rolls up Moxley. Moxley kicks out, but Austin delivers a series of chops to Moxley and follows it up with an arm drag. He delivers a dropkick to Moxley.
Back from the break, Moxley sends Austin crashing into the corner and fires off shoulders on his midsection. He sits Austin on the top rope, then joins him up there and rakes his back before he connects with a superplex on him. Austin levels Moxley with a clothesline, then delivers a Russian Leg Sweep and a leg drop to Moxley. He follows it up with a clothesline to him in the corner, but Moxley levels Austin with a clothesline.
Austin and Moxley fire off right hands on one another, but Austin rocks Moxley with a kick to his head. The two men then exchange right hands with one another, but Moxley lands a Death Rider to Austin for the win.
Winner: Jon Moxley
After the match, Konosuke Takeshita's music hits and he makes his way out. He stares down Moxley and points to the Continental Championship belt, but Mark Davis and Jake Doyle sneak up behind Moxley and take him out.
El Clon then makes his way to the ring. Mark Briscoe follows, and Don Callis joins the announce desk.
Mark Briscoe (c) vs. El Clon for the TNT Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. Clon levels Briscoe with a back elbow, but Briscoe pulls Clon out of the ring and lands a chop on him. He fires off right hands on him, then levels Clon with a headbutt and throws a chair into the ring to use it as a launch pad.
Clon dumps the chair out of the ring, but Briscoe runs over him with a lariat and levels Clon with a dropkick through the middle rope on the outside. Clon traps Briscoe in the ring skirt face first and lands a dropkick on the side of his head, then runs over Mark with a boot.
Back from the break, Clon delivers a clothesline to Briscoe in the corner and follows it up with a single leg springboard moonsault on Briscoe off the ropes. Clon rocks Briscoe with a thrust kick to his face, but Briscoe fires off right hands and left hands on Clon. Briscoe and Clon then level one another with clotheslines before they exchange right hands with one another and Briscoe takes out Clon with a suplex.
Briscoe delivers a splash to Clon in the corner, then lands a Brainbuster on him and follows it up with Froggy Bow off the top rope. He goes for a pin, but Clon kicks out and Briscoe looks to deliver the J-Driller to him.
Clon lands on his feet, then sends Briscoe crashing out of the ring with a kick to his head and delivers a moonsault to him off the ring apron. He gets Briscoe up on his shoulders, but Briscoe reverses into a roll-up on Clon for the win.
Winner (and still): Mark Briscoe
After the match, Briscoe grabs a microphone and says he promised to be a defending TNT Champion. He says he loved the concept of bringing back the TNT Open Challenge this Saturday, which is open to everyone except The Don Callis Family. The lights then go out as mysterious music begins playing, and Tommaso Ciampa makes his way out. He stares down Briscoe, answering the call for his TNT Championship.
