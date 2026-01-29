AEW Dynamite Results 1/28 - Three Championships On The Line, Swerve Strickland Faces Andrade El Idolo

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on January 28, 2026, coming to you live from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas!

Kris Statlander will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Jamie Hayter at AEW Worlds End on December 27 as she defends against Triangle of Madness' Thekla. Not only did Thekla and her stablemates Julia Hart and Skye Blue score a win against Statlander and her allies AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron during last Wednesday's "Dynamite" Maximum Carnage special, but also Nightingale retained her TBS Championship against Hart this past Saturday during the "AEW Collision" Maximum Carnage special.

Two other championships will be on the line, as FTR put the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle of The Don Callis Family. Davis and Doyle emerged victorious against The Young Bucks, Gates of Agony, and JetSpeed in a Four-Way Number One Contenders match last Wednesday during the "Dynamite" Maximum Carnage special to secure their spot in tonight's title match.

El Clon of The Don Callis Family will be competing in his first ever "Dynamite" match when he challenges Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship. Briscoe has been TNT Champion for 68 days and counting, dethroning another Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher at AEW Full Gear on November 22 and having successful defenses thus far against Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders and Clon and Fletcher's stablemate Hechicero.

Another member of The Don Callis Family will also be in action tonight, as Andrade El Idolo goes head-to-head with Swerve Strickland. This will mark Andrade's first match on "Dynamite" since the "Dynamite" Winter Is Coming special on December 13, 2023, during which he emerged victorious against Brody King in a Blue League match for that year's Continental Classic.

Ace Austin looks to secure a future shot at the AEW Continental Championship as he collides with the leader of The Death Riders and titleholder Jon Moxley in an Eliminator Match. Moxley has scored wins against Josh Alexander of The Don Callis Family and The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin in AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Matches at the "Dynamite" New Year's Smash on December 31 and January 7 episodes of "Dynamite" respectively.

Additionally, Kenny Omega will be returning to action after scoring a win against the aforementioned Alexander last Wednesday as he squares off with Alexander's stablemate Rocky Romero. AEW World Champion MJF will also be making an appearance on tonight's show as Omega, the aforementioned Strickland, and "Hangman" Adam Page continue to have their eyes on his title.

We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Bryan Danielson greet audiences at home as Kenny Omega makes his way to the ring. Rocky Romero is already waiting inside.