Bully Ray Says It Would Be A 'Travesty' If AJ Styles Doesn't Do This Before Retiring

AJ Styles is rumored to be set for retirement after the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, after originally announcing that he plans to step away from wrestling this year. However, according to Bully Ray in an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Styles has unfinished business in TNA.

"I think it would be a travesty if [AJ Styles didn't return to TNA], because there is that working relationship," Bully said, pointing out that if the relationship between TNA and WWE is equal, it would be simple to write a storyline where he'd feel the need to return to the promotion for one last run. "Maybe AJ loses to Gunther at the Royal Rumble but says, 'There's something I have to do before my career's over,' then he goes, and he ends it in TNA."

While he's doubtful this will actually happen, Bully proposed that he'd be happy if Styles just had one-off matches with the likes of Frankie Kazarian or TNA Champion Mike Santana.

"Give me a feel-good moment, give me those people chanting 'TNA,' give me AJ losing to an up-and-coming heel...or a returning Bully Ray," he suggested.

However, Bully then took a serious approach to a final run or match for Styles in TNA, agreeing with co-host Dave LaGreca that a match with X-Division Champion Leon Slater could be a good idea.

"If you want to stick to the legit credibility of AJ's history, what was AJ Styles' role in TNA when he first started? The X-Division," Bully said, "he put the X-Division on the map."

