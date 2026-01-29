WWE Champion 'Buzzing' For Matt Cardona's Return

Last year, Matt Cardona returned to WWE after a five-year hiatus from the company to compete in "The Last Time Is Now Tournament," and although it was believed that his first round matchup was just a one-off, he signed a full-time contract with the company just over a month later. Since becoming a member of the roster, Cardona has been assigned to "WWE SmackDown," and the brand's top champion has recently provided his thoughts on "The Indy God's" return to the promotion.

Speaking with "TMZ," Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre commented on Cardona's efforts to work his way back to WWE on the independent scene, and compared it to his own journey from being released, and then re-signed by the company years later.

"I'm buzzing for Matt. He really took the ball and ran with it and when he got released he hit the ground running like myself ... I was under the impression that I just left and I hit the ground running myself and it all went perfectly to plan but my wife reminded me like no, I was a little worried, a little scared and it took a while faking it till I made it and became the guy outside the company," he explained. "Matt, he went to the true independent level. I've said this to him, and himself, he's very proud of it, the carney level. I was never good at selling merchandise and hawking t-shirts ... he made his name even bigger outside of the company like myself and like Cody [Rhodes]. And now he's getting the chance to come back."

McIntyre continued to comment on Rhodes, who he just defeated to become world champion, claiming that he can give credit where credit is due and applauded "The American Nightmare" for leaving WWE and growing his name and brand on the indie circuit and in AEW.

