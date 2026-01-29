Eric Bischoff On Powerhouse Hobbs' Chances Of Success In WWE: 'Pretty Freaking High'

Prior to leaving All Elite Wrestling this month, Powerhouse Hobbs was said to have received a substantial contract offer for him to remain with the company. Still, Hobbs turned it down, with reports indicating that he wanted to test the waters elsewhere, specifically WWE. According to WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, this line of thinking will likely produce a positive run for Hobbs in WWE, which has long been the juggernaut of professional wrestling.

"It says the likelihood of him being successful in WWE are pretty freaking high with an attitude like that," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks," "and having enough confidence in yourself that you'll walk away from money, probably a lot of it. In order to take a shot at being as big a star as you could potentially be, that takes balls. If he's going to WWE, first of all with that attitude, because he's in it for more than the money, that's what that says to me. That's a guy I want on my team. Absolutely. So I think he's going to be hugely successful."

The exact date in which Hobbs will officially make his WWE debut is unconfirmed, though those with WWE are reportedly expecting him to be in Saudi Arabia for the festivities surrounding this weekend's 2026 Royal Rumble. As for his ring name, the former AEW World Trios Champion has altered it to "Royce Keys."

Hobbs' last match under the AEW banner took place on the January 17 edition of "AEW Collision," when he, Samoa Joe, and Katsuyori Shibata lost the trios titles to "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and "Hangman" Adam Page.

