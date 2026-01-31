Carmelo Hayes Defeats Rey Fenix On WWE SmackDown In Latest US Title Open Challenge

Carmelo Hayes is still United States Champion after defeating Rey Fenix, who answered the open challenge, on "WWE SmackDown." The high-flyers battled back and forth, but in the end, it was Hayes to score his fifth straight victory with the gold around his waist.

Fenix took the fight the champion quickly and showed off his acrobatic abilities right out of the gate. He tripped up Hayes on the apron, then went flying over the top rope to take him out on the outside. Fenix dominated the first portion of the match, and while Hayes tried to get his momentum back during a picture-in-picture break, he just couldn't keep it.

Finally, Hayes was able to hit a springboard cross body after dodging a springboard elbow by Fenix. He hit a big DDT to his challenger after jumping off the top rope, and dodged a Fenix Driver with a roll-up attempt. The men laid each other out with kicks to the head.

Hayes hit a springboard DDT, but Fenix hit a DDT of his own and almost had the champion pinned. In the end, Hayes caught Fenix with a First 48, followed by a Nothing but Net for the victory.