Late WWE Star Ashley Massaro Named In Newly Released Epstein Files

Millions of files related to the deceased child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were released by the Department of Justice on Friday. And nestled amongst the mentions of President Donald Trump and British royal Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten is a harrowing complaint linking late WWE star Ashley Massaro to Epstein's circle.

Massaro alleged that she had been drugged and sexually assaulted while receiving medical treatment from a US military doctor on a WWE excursion to Kuwait in 2006. WWE had for years denied knowledge of Massaro's allegations prior to her death by suicide in 2019. NCIS opened a retroactive investigation following her death, though nothing came of it largely due to the time that had elapsed since the alleged assault, thus a lack of material evidence or witnesses to pursue leads.

Similarly, Epstein died in 2019 while in prison for his crimes, turning hopes of justice for victims to prosecuting conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. One such complaint outlining Maxwell's role was sent to Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, in July 2020.

In the redacted complaint, the name of the claimant is kept anonymous, but there is a suggestion that Massaro had formerly worked for Maxwell in a description of the alleged abuse ongoing at Epstein's island.

"...She mentioned horrible things happening in the island and including [sic] dead body of a girl that "had mask and was tied to a tree." She said "that the one from London was very mean and also the one from Miami." Also that the man in the mention was making her f****ing black guys and he liked to watch it, she was young – high school student... she also said that her friend Ashley Massaro (who died in 2019 – the WWE) got pregnant in high school. They both worked for Maxwell and Mechella from Miami Florida."