WWE NXT Results 2/3 - Multi-Man NXT Championship Ladder Match, Two Other Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on February 3, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

With Oba Femi having vacated the NXT Championship a few weeks ago, a new titleholder will be crowned tonight as Ricky Saints, Dion Lennox of DarkState, Shiloh Hill, Keanu Carver, WWE EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake, Sean Legacy, and Joe Hendry collide with one another in a Seven-Man Ladder Match. While Lennox, Hill, Carver, and Legacy secured their spots by winning a series of qualifier matches over the last three weeks, Saints was automatically inserted into the bout by former "NXT" General Manager Ava given that Femi was the one to ultimately dethrone him. Hendry and Drake were also set to take one another on in a qualifier during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT", but Hendry was attacked backstage by Drake and his Vanity Project stablemates Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor despite their insistence that they had nothing to do with it at all and was able to secure his spot by making his way out to the ring during a verbal confrontation during all the participants per Ava's wishes.

M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance of The Elegance Brand will be putting the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning The IInspiration on the January 15 episode of "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" as they defend against Sol Ruca and Zaria. Although cracks have begun to form in the relationship between Ruca and Zaria, they still managed to defeat WrenQCC's Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair and Fatal Influence's Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders match on the January 20 episode of "NXT".

Lola Vice and Thea Hail will be challenging Izzi Dame of The Culling for the Women's North American Championship in what will mark Dame's first defense since becoming titleholder at "NXT" New Year's Evil. Although Dame was the one to dethrone Hail as Women's North American Champion during the January 6 television special by sliding into the ring before her rival Tatum Paxley to answer Hail's Open Challenge, Vice has still made it clear that she has had her eye on the gold over the last couple weeks.

Additionally, Tony D'Angelo will be sharing some insight into his actions over the course of the past few weeks as he's been lurking into the shadows and launching attacks on a handful of "NXT" stars.