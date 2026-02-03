WWE RAW 2/2/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Bron Breakker's feud with "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce has been one of the best things going on the red brand right now, and this week, Breakker had a justified crash-out and that feud only got more heated. Breakker was furious about the masked, black hoodie-wearing attacker that took him out before he could even get going in the Royal Rumble over the weekend, and he blamed Pearce for everything.

He was out there decimating the commentary desk and getting in the faces of Corey Graves and Michael Cole, and while Paul Heyman did end up getting on the microphone in the middle of the ring during it all, it was certainly a lot more exciting than a Vision promo to open the show with all the members of the stable standing in a line, waiting for their turn on the mic.

Breakker blamed Pearce for what happened to him and he continued to rage, with Heyman, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory attempting to calm him. Pearce came out and basically told Breakker he was lucky to have a job following his trash Rumble performance and he needed to remember that Theory was the last person in a mask, which sent Breakker out of the ring, on the attack.

Reed and Breakker leaving the ring then brought out LA Knight, and it was a great spot for him to return to "Raw," following his actual return in the Rumble match. He was taken out two months ago at the hands of The Vision, he slotted back in perfectly here, and the pop from the crowd was insane.

The segment, and The Vision overall, didn't overtake the entire episode, for once, which was really nice. After the opening of the show, Heyman went backstage to attempt to get a match for Breakker against Knight, but was told Knight was gone and Breakker should be too, because he caused a massive disruption to Pearce's show. Reed had a match later in the night with Penta, but that only furthered the story with Knight, who came out to attack, rather than Breakker getting involved with anything.

While Breakker's storyline coming out of the Rumble was a major one, despite him truly looking like garbage, it didn't take up too much of the show or dominate it, but it still felt important and like everything was addressed, as much as it could be, for the night. We knew we weren't getting a masked man reveal on "Raw," so starting out the show with a bang instead of a stereotypical Vision promo was good enough for me.

