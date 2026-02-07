Maven Hated Jeff Hardy's WWE Face Paint: 'Had To Wash It Off For Days'

Jeff Hardy is one of the most recognizable professional wrestlers of all time, and thanks to his wide variety of face paint he has applied over the years, there really isn't anyone that looks like him. Inspired by the likes of Sting and The Ultimate Warrior, Hardy's own paint jobs have inspired other wrestlers to apply paint of their own, but one person who wasn't a fan of the paint was former WWE Superstar Maven. The "WWE Tough Enough" winner recently detailed which wrestlers he didn't like working with on his YouTube channel with Hardy making the list. The reason for Hardy being included in the video? Maven couldn't wash Hardy's paint off.

"Now don't get me wrong, Jeff is the most giving wrestler and Jeff is an even better guy backstage. So what is it? Why did I hate wrestling Jeff? The face paint. If you know Jeff's work, you know he's one of the most athletic, flamboyant wrestlers of all time, and Jeff, he's going to put on a show for everybody to see and enjoy. But all that paint all over his face ended up all over my body, and I was washing it off for days to come. But honestly, that would be the only negative to wrestling Jeff Hardy that I, or anyone who's ever faced him could say. Jeff is amazing and truly liked by all."

During their WWE careers, Maven and Hardy only properly shared the ring on one occasion, that being during a Battle Royal in 2003 to determine who would challenge Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 19. Both men were involved in the 2002 and 2003 Royal Rumble matches, but never locked horns due to their time in the ring being at different times. However, they did cross paths at a pair of UWF events in 2006 when the promotion had a working relationship with TNA Wrestling, with Maven being one of Hardy's final opponents before he made a return to WWE later that year.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.