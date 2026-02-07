WWE's Natalya On Her Plans: 'Stuff That Sets My Soul On Fire'

WWE veteran Natalya recently reinvented herself in the pro wrestling industry, turning heel on "WWE Raw" early in the year by helping Becky Lynch defeat Maxxine Dupri. Before that, fans on the independent circuit got a preview of what was coming with her "Nattie" character appearing here and there last year. While her immediate plans in WWE are still unclear, what remains obvious is that Natalya still has a deep love for the pro wrestling industry.

"I love my career, I love what I do, I love the people that I work for, and that I work with – the girls in the locker room – and I'm just so grateful and lucky," she said during an interview on "The Wrestling Classic." "But I also feel so good. Like, my body feels incredible. So I just want to keep doing the stuff that makes me happy but also pursuing things like my book, writing my book; I want to do stuff that also sets my soul on fire. There's just so much to do!"

"I've never stopped loving [wrestling] and ... one of the things I learned from working in WWE, especially from my bosses and I learned it from Vince early in my career: never get comfortable. ... Don't ever rest on your last match," she added. "You know, I was always striving for greatness, and I see that now; we don't rest on our last pay-per-view." Natalya went on to explain that WWE has been successful because the promotion doesn't get comfortable in one place and constantly pushes and reinvents the spade.

"All those highs and lows? They're part of my story and they've made me strong," Natalya added looking across her WWE tenure.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.