AEW Collision Results 2/7 - TNT Title Triple Threat, Young Bucks Vs. Gates Of Agony

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on February 7, 2026, coming to you from the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada!

One week after winning the TNT Championship in his debut match, Tommaso Ciampa puts his title on the line against two familiar foes, Roderick Strong and Claudio Castagnoli.

On "Dynamite", GOA got involved with Ricochet's match and attacked Jack Perry. The Young Bucks came to Perry's aid. Tonight, the Bucks face GOA where the winners move on to a 3-way tag team #1 contender's match next Wednesday.

In more tag action, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir are preparing for their match at Grand Slam: Australia against "Timeless" Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy. Tonight, they'll take on SkyFlight's Dante Martin and Zayda Steel.

SkyFlight's Scorpio Sky will take on Jet Set Rodeo's Kevin Knight. Mina Shirakawa makes her return to "Collision" to go one-on-one with Viva Van. Thekla will also be in action ahead of her rematch with Kris Statlander.

Speaking of the Women's World Champion, we'll hear from her tonight as Thekla learns the stipulation for their rematch. We'll also get post match comments from Men's World Champion, MJF after suffering a two-minute loss to Brody King in a title eliminator match.

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz wanted to move on from GYV after defeating them a couple weeks ago, but they weren't having it. "Bounty Hunter" Bryan Keith and Big Bill attacked Kingston and Ortiz after they agreed to no physicality. They were paid for their help by GYV. After agreeing to a Parking Lot Fight, Kingston wanted to fight them all. The Rascalz will be on Kingston and Ortiz's side.