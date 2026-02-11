WWE NXT Results 2/10 - Jaida Parker Collides With Blake Monroe, High Stakes Women's Tag Team Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on February 10, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Newfound rivals Jaida Parker and Blake Monroe look to settle their differences once and for all tonight when they go one-on-one with each other. The issues between Parker and Monroe have meteorically been on the rise over the past couple of weeks, with Monroe telling Parker that she would see her soon and Parker telling Monroe she knew where to find her on the January 27 episode of "NXT" moments after Parker had scored a win against Nikkita Lyons.

Tensions between close friends Sol Ruca and Zaria have been on the rise over the course of the past few weeks, but tonight, they will have to find a way to co-exist with one another as they take on EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair. However, it won't be any ordinary tag team match, as the person who scores the pinfall or makes one of their opponents tap out will receive a shot at Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's Championship. All four women came face-to-face with one another in a tense verbal confrontation during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT" that also involved Jayne and her Fatal Influence stablemates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, with Ruca and Zaria having unsuccessfully challenged The Elegance Brand for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship earlier that same night.

Jasper Troy will become one step closer to finding out who his next challenger for the WWE Speed Championship will be, as Josh Briggs and Eli Knight go head-to-head in a first round match for the WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament. The winner will go on to face Elio LeFleur in the finals, who defeated Charlie Dempsey in a first round match on the other side of the bracket last Tuesday to advance.

Additionally, Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes of Vanity Project will be in action tonight as they take on Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.