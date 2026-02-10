Triple H, CM Punk & More Comment On Passing Of 'Beloved' WWE Production Crew Member

Jim Shank, a beloved, longtime WWE production employee, died last week after a battle with colorectal cancer, and various members of the WWE roster and corporate office paid tribute to him on Monday. "WWE Raw" went off the air with a graphic remembering Shank, who worked for WWE for over 26 years, according to PWInsider.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, sharing the graphic that aired following "Raw." He wrote that Shank was a "fixture backstage and an incredible teammate," and someone who helped "create the magic" during WWE shows.

"Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce called Shank, who was WWE's Technical Operations Manager, an "unsung hero" in a post to X. He thanked Shank for his friendship. Both Rusev and Nattie also shared tributes to Shank on their own X accounts, with Rusev also sharing the graphic. Like Pearce, Nattie also called him an "unsung hero" behind-the-scenes.

"Jim was always thinking of others, always showing up for everyone else," Nattie wrote. "His memory will stay in our hearts."

Godspeed, Jim Shank. WWE has many unsung heroes: Incredible men and women that perhaps aren't seen on screen, yet truly make everything we do shine. Jim is unquestionably one of those, and has been a respected member of our family for years. I thank you, Jimmy... for your... pic.twitter.com/OYK9YBV5lZ — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 10, 2026

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk shared the "RIP" graphic to his Instagram story on Monday. "Rest easy my friend," Punk wrote, accompanied by the saluting emoji

According to PWInsider, Shank celebrated his 60th birthday in January. He started with WWE during the Attitude Era when he joined the company in November 1999. In 2025, WWE employees, as well as and friends and family, of Shank raised over $200,000 to help him with a new therapy for his treatment. PWI reported that former WWE chairman Vince McMahon contributed over $122,000 to the GoFundMe.