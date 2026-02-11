Tony Khan Wishes Powerhouse Hobbs Well, Following AEW Departure

While the All Elite Wrestling roster has grown significantly in 2026 through the signings of Tommaso Ciampa, Jake Doyle, and The Rascalz, one man who is no longer in AEW is Powerhouse Hobbs. Now known as Royce Keys in WWE, Hobbs left AEW after his contract expired in January to jump to WWE, where he has since competed in the annual Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia. AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the former AEW TNT and World Trios Champion during a recent interview with Josh Martinez, with Khan wishing Hobbs nothing but the best for his future.

"I think Powerhouse Hobbs had a great run here in AEW. He started wrestling here in Jacksonville where I am now, and had some great matches and became a champion in AEW. We were just talking about the TNT Champion, he's a former TNT Champion, a former World Trios Champion. He was absolutely incredible in his run here and I'll always wish him all the best."

It was very clear that Khan wanted to keep Hobbs in AEW by the amount of money he was reportedly offered to sign a new contract, which was meant to be in line with what top stars like Chris Jericho were making in AEW during the company's first year. However, Hobbs opted to try out something different and make the switch. As for where he will end up in WWE, Hobbs has yet to make an appearance on either "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" since his Royal Rumble debut, though he was backstage at the February 2 episode of "Raw," and is slated to be part of the "SmackDown" roster on the road to WrestleMania 42.

