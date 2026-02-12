WWE HOFer Stacy Keibler Pays Tribute To The Late James Van Der Beek

WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler penned a heartfelt tribute to her friend, "Dawson's Creek" actor, James Van Der Beek, who died following a battle with colorectal cancer on Wednesday. Keibler wrote a touching post on her Instagram account and shared a photo of herself alongside the actor as they watched a sunset.

Keibler wrote that she had spent Van Der Beek's final days alongside him, which she called a "true gift from God." She also wrote about the photo, and said the actor shared his wisdom and hopes with her as they watched the sun go down.

"We talked about how this world can feel upside down...and how maybe heaven needs your spirit now to help steady us down here," Keibler wrote. "And just as the sun slipped away, a shooting star crossed the sky...as if to remind us that none of this is random."

She said that Van Der Beek was an incredible husband to his wife, Kimberly, and their six children, and wrote that it was a "blessing to witness" and to stand beside the family during those moments. Keibler wrote more about being present in the moment and shared more about her friend in the touching post.

"Thank you for changing me. I will carry you with me. Always," she concluded.

Van Der Beek's official Instagram account posted the news of his passing on Wednesday and asked for privacy for his family as they grieved. The actor was 48 years old and had been diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in 2024.