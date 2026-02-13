WWE SmackDown Results 2/13 - Two Titles Up For Grabs, More Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifiers

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on February 13, 2026, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!

Jade Cargill will be putting the WWE Women's Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Bayley at a Live Event on January 4 as she defends against Jordynne Grace. While Cargill and Grace have had their fair share of issues over the past few weeks, they still managed to score a win against Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown".

Another championship will be up for grabs tonight, as Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Lash Legend and Nia Jax. Although Ripley and SKY made a successful defense of their title against Giulia and Kiana James on the February 6 episode of "SmackDown", Legend and Jax have made it clear that they've had their eye on the Women's Tag Team Championship over the past several weeks.

The next entrants in the 2026 Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches will be revealed tonight, as Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu, and Sami Zayn collide with one another in a Triple Threat Qualifier while the aforementioned Giulia, Zelina, and Alexa Bliss square off against each other in a second Triple Threat Qualifier. The winners of both will join Randy Orton and LA Knight in the Men's Elimination Chamber match and the aforementioned Ripley and Tiffany Stratton in the Women's Elimination Chamber match respectively, who all secured their spots across last Friday's show and Monday's episode of "WWE Raw".

Additionally, Trick Williams will be going head-to-head with Rey Fenix following a backstage verbal altercation between them last Friday.