WWE Raw Results 2/16 - CM Punk, AJ Lee & Liv Morgan All Appear, Triple Threat Qualifiers For Elimination Chamber

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on February 16, 2026, coming to you live from the FedEx Form in Memphis, Tennessee!

Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match during last Monday's edition of "Raw" and this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown" respectively to join Tiffany Stratton at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 28. Similarly, LA Knight and Cody Rhodes win Triple Threat Qualifiers of their own last Monday and last Friday respectively to join Randy Orton in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Tonight, the next two entrants in the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches respectively will be revealed, as GUNTHER, reigning Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, and Je'Von Evans meet one another in the ring while Asuka, Nattie, and Bayley collide with each other in a pair of Triple Threat Qualifiers.

Elimination Chamber will also see AJ Lee challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship and CM Punk defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor respectively. As Punk and Lee both prepare for their respective title matches, the husband and wife duo will both be making individual appearances on tonight's show with something on their minds to share.

Additionally, the winner of the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan will also be making an appearance on tonight's show as she continues to weigh whether she wants to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship or Jade Cargill for the Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41.