AEW's MJF Defends WWE Commentator Who Won Wrestling Observer Worst TV Announcer Award

Earlier this week, the 2025 "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" Awards were unveiled, a list which recognizes individual achievements in the professional wrestling industry and is voted on by critics, historians as well as past and present talent. Despite WWE dominating several categories in 2023 and 2024, the promotion found itself at the top of many unflattering categories this year, including Worst Television Announcer, which was awarded to "WWE NXT's" Booker T. Although the WWE Hall Of Famer is a legend in the industry, many are split on his work at the announce table, with some finding his over-the-top commentary to be comical, while others find it annoying or unlistenable.

"Wrestling Observer Newsletter's" Awards always become a hot topic of conversation online, and when it came to Worst Television Announcer of the year, AEW World Champion MJF came to Booker T's defence, explaining that even if fans dislike his commentary, they should respect his impact on the business.

"@BookerT5x in a lot of ways is a blueprint to me. A completely homegrown top guy with massive drawing power on Warner TV without having to have worked for McMahon. If you dislike what he does in the booth, that's fine. But You guys talk crazy on legends. Show some respect, he's earned it."

The runner-up for Worst Television Announcer was Pat McAfee, who hasn't been seen on the broadcast desk since last June. Michael Cole, Vic Joseph and Tony Schiavone finished in the top five, while Excalibur, Taz, Jim Ross, Wade Barrett and Corey Graves were other names featured on the list. Although Booker T hasn't directly commented on his position in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" Awards, he's since retweeted MJF's post on his personal X account.