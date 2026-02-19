AEW Dynamite Results 2/18 - Kenny Omega Collides With Swerve Strickland, MJF & Adam Page Meet One Another

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on February 18, 2026, coming to you live from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California!

Former AEW World Champions Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland will both be returning to action when they go head-to-head with one another. Although the issues between the two men began with their desire to each recapture the AEW World Championship, things have become more personal between them over the last couple weeks, including last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" when they encountered one another in a heated verbal confrontation that trend physical and ended with Strickland spearing Omega off the entrance ramp through a table.

Speaking of the AEW World Championship, titleholder MJF and challenger "Hangman" Adam Page will be meeting with one another tonight before they square off at AEW Revolution on March 15 for the title. Not only has Page scored wins against Mark Davis of The Don Callis Family, Bryan Keith, and Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps in singles competition in recent time, but he also emerged victorious against Andrade El Idolo at AEW Grand Slam: Australia this past Saturday to secure his title shot against MJF.

Additionally, The Brawling Birds' Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor will be making their tag team debut on "Dynamite" following their win against Charli Evans and Kyla Knight at AEW House Rules: Australia this past Sunday.