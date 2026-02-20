Janel Grant Speaks Out: There Are Still WWE Employees 'Living And Working In Fear'

Janel Grant made her first public appearance at a briefing for the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence on Thursday, addressing an audience of survivors, legislators, and advocates.

Grant filed a civil lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and initially John Laurinaitis in January 2024, alleging that during her time working for the company she was sexually exploited and abused by those in power.

McMahon denies any wrongdoing, and has always maintained that any sexual relationship was consensual. But further to that contends that Grant is in breach of a non-disclosure agreement, and wishes to compel private arbitration as is termed under the agreement.

At the briefing, Grant spoke about that agreement and what its terms meant for her when her story was brought to public without her consent.

"I really shouldn't be here," she started. "By a series of miracles that I can't account for, I'm alive today. On June 15 of 2022 my life was rewritten into someone else's storyline, and I was globally outed in the Wall Street Journal."

She continued, "I got a call that I didn't expect on the day of a very big meeting of a new job I had... Saying that any moment the Wall Street Journal would be publishing about me, Vince McMahon, and a non-disclosure agreement. I was told if anybody asks me about this I can't make a comment, I can't acknowledge it, I can't say, 'I'm not okay.' And if anybody approaches me, I can't acknowledge years of my life to people who saw me live it."