WWE SmackDown Results 2/20 - IYO SKY Faces Giulia, Oba Femi Squares Off With Kit Wilson & More

"WWE SmackDown" on February 20, 2026, coming to you live from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida!

Kit Wilson may have come up short against Oba Femi on the February 6 episode of "SmackDown" in incredibly quick fashion, but tonight, he has a shot to seek his retribution when he goes one-on-one with Femi in a rematch. Although both "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis and "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce have both made their case as to why Femi should join their respective brands, Wilson interrupted the meeting between Femi and Aldis last Friday to share a poem he had written about Femi.

One half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY will be going one-on-one with reigning Women's United States Champion Giulia. Both women were in action during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown", with SKY and the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley retaining their title against Nia Jax and Lash Legend via referee stoppage and Giulia coming up short to Alexa Bliss in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifier that also involved Zelina.

Speaking of the 2026 Women's Elimination Chamber match and WWE Elimination Chamber on February 28, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, Tiffany Stratton, and the aforementioned Bliss have all secured their spots in the match Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and Je'Von Evans have also all qualified for the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber match. Tonight, the next two entrants in both matches will be determined as Charlotte Flair collides with Kiana James and the aforementioned Jax, and Trick Williams goes head-to-head with United States Champion and former best friend Carmelo Hayes and Damian Priest in a pair of Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifiers.

Additionally, Tama Tonga will be squaring off against Ilja Dragunov in singles competition after the former and his MFT stablemates scored a win against the latter, Shinsuke Nakamura, Apollo Crews, Matt Cardona, and the aforementioned Hayes in a Ten Man Tag Team Match last Friday.