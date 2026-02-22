AEW Collision Results 2/21 - World Trios Titles On The Line, Castagnoli Vs. Alexander

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on February 21 2026, coming to you from the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California!

While Hangman Page has his eyes set on the Men's World Championship, The Demand reminded Jet Set Rodeo that they have yet to defend their Trios Championship. That changes tonight.

After a surprise return in a backstage segment on "Dynamite" to announce she's been cleared to compete, Thunder Rosa will make her in-ring return tonight against Julia Hart. This is Rosa's first match since ALL IN when she competed in a Casino Gauntlet match. Her last singles match was in ROH at Supercard of Honor.

Don Callis always has his eye on gold for his Family and the next prize is the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. Josh Alexander will challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the title. After suffering a loss to Jon Moxley on Wednesday, Mark Davis will team up with El Clon and Konosuke Takeshita. They'll go head-to-head with Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC.

The Young Bucks will face FTR for the tag titles at Revolution next month. Tonight, they'll take on The Swirl.