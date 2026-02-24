WWE Survivor Series 2002: Retro 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

With the Elimination Chamber match, and its eponymous PLE, returning this weekend, it's time to go back 24 years for the match that started it all.

WWE Survivor Series 2002 in New York City's famous Madison Square Garden, played host to the debut Elimination Chamber match. Far from the padded cube of lights and sounds that it is today, the original structure was all-black, and made of a punishing steel that clanged against the bodies of the first six-men to grace the chamber.

While the Elimination Chamber debut is easily the most historic thing about the '02 Survivor Series, it was far from a one-match show. The so-called "SmackDown Six" wrestled in a triple-threat tag team match that is still talked about in hushed, reverent tones today, plus the show also featured a trainwreck elimination tables match that saw The Dudley Boyz reunite. It wasn't a perfect show. There was time-killing a plenty, a few too many Saliva performances, and no set to speak of, instead letting the Chamber take center stage.

Without further ado, let's travel back in time and take a look at the best and the worst from the 2002 edition of Survivor Series