AEW Dynamite Results 2/25 - Orange Cassidy Faces Gabe Kidd, Brody King Collides With Mark Davis & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on February 25, 2026, coming to you live from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado!

Orange Cassidy and Gabe Kidd will both be returning to action tonight as they go head-to-head with one another. The two men encountered one another during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" when Cassidy and his Conglomeration stablemate Tomohiro Ishii emerged victorious against Kidd and his ally Clark Connors thanks to some assistance from Kidd's longtime rival Darby Allin.

Elsewhere, Brody King will be colliding with Mark Davis of The Don Callis Family. This will mark King's first match since himself, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Robbie Eagles scored a win against Davis, his stablemate Kyle Fletcher, and AEW World Champion MJF in a Trios Match at AEW House Rules: Australia. Meanwhile, Davis will surely be looking for redemption after his February 15 loss and being unsuccessful in defeating Jon Moxley in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match.

Speaking of MJF and Page, the two men met in a heated and tense verbal altercation with one another during last Wednesday's show just under three weeks ahead of their AEW World Championship Match at AEW Revolution. During said verbal altercation, Page provided MJF with the opportunity to choose the stipulation for their March 15 pay-per-view match despite himself and the fans making it known that they wanted it to be a Texas Death Match and agreeing never to challenge for the AEW World Championship again should he lose. Following such, MJF will be revealing what he has chosen for their stipulation.

Additionally, the aforementioned Moxley will be squaring off with another member of The Don Callis Family's El Clon.

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness greet audiences at home as Jon Moxley makes his way to the ring. El Clon follows.