AEW Dynamite Results 2/25 - Orange Cassidy Faces Gabe Kidd, Brody King Collides With Mark Davis & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on February 25, 2026, coming to you live from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado!
Orange Cassidy and Gabe Kidd will both be returning to action tonight as they go head-to-head with one another. The two men encountered one another during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" when Cassidy and his Conglomeration stablemate Tomohiro Ishii emerged victorious against Kidd and his ally Clark Connors thanks to some assistance from Kidd's longtime rival Darby Allin.
Elsewhere, Brody King will be colliding with Mark Davis of The Don Callis Family. This will mark King's first match since himself, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Robbie Eagles scored a win against Davis, his stablemate Kyle Fletcher, and AEW World Champion MJF in a Trios Match at AEW House Rules: Australia. Meanwhile, Davis will surely be looking for redemption after his February 15 loss and being unsuccessful in defeating Jon Moxley in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match.
Speaking of MJF and Page, the two men met in a heated and tense verbal altercation with one another during last Wednesday's show just under three weeks ahead of their AEW World Championship Match at AEW Revolution. During said verbal altercation, Page provided MJF with the opportunity to choose the stipulation for their March 15 pay-per-view match despite himself and the fans making it known that they wanted it to be a Texas Death Match and agreeing never to challenge for the AEW World Championship again should he lose. Following such, MJF will be revealing what he has chosen for their stipulation.
Additionally, the aforementioned Moxley will be squaring off with another member of The Don Callis Family's El Clon.
We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness greet audiences at home as Jon Moxley makes his way to the ring. El Clon follows.
Jon Moxley vs. El Clon
The bell rings and the two lock up. Clon connects with an arm drag on Moxley, but Moxley sends Clon's face bouncing off the announce desk on the outside and fires off right hands on him. He sends Clon crashing into the mat when the pair return to the ring, but Clon uses the tag team rope attached to the turnbuckle to choke Moxley with. Clon then connects with a suplex on Moxley, then connects with a dive to take down Moxley on the outside and follows it up with a moonsault using the barricade for assistance.
Back from the break, Clon wears down Moxley with a submission hold. Moxley responds with a Curb Stomp to Clon on the ring apron, but the referee begins a ten count when Clon ends up on the outside. Clon slides back inside before the referee can complete his count, but Moxley clotheslines him back out of the ring and delivers a suicide dive to level him on the outside.
Moxley dumps Clon back in the ring, then levels him with a clothesline and follows it up with a piledriver to him. He uses the top rope as a launching pad to land a moonsault on Moxley on the outside of the ring, then looks to fly off the middle rope back inside. Moxley intercepts Clon with a cutter, but Clon responds with a double stomp to Moxley off the top rope and pins him. Moxley kicks out, then connects with The Death Rider on Clon for the win.
Winner: Jon Moxley
