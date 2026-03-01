WWE Star Liv Morgan Recalls Main Roster Beginnings With The Riott Squad

This past November, Liv Morgan marked the eight-year anniversary of her WWE main roster debut, which saw her, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan unleash a pair of attacks on the women of "WWE SmackDown." Together, the trio of Morgan, Riott, and Logan became known as the Riott Squad.

During an interview with the "Battleground Podcast," Morgan reflected on her time working with Riott and Logan. "I mean, we were tagging all across the world, multiple nights a week. I became a lowkey kind of tag team specialist," Morgan said. "I learned from Ruby and Sarah, who have both been wrestling longer than me. Both had more experience than me. So they really took me under their wing, were patient with me, and taught me a ton. I'm so much better for it at the end of the day, but honestly, we just had so much fun, me and the girls. We just had so so so much fun. We really became a family. We still keep in touch. And so I feel like the foundation and the fundamentals of my tag team prowess form from the Riott Squad."

In their first in-ring outing as a trio, the Riott Squad defeated Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Naomi on the November 28, 2017 edition of "SmackDown." Fast forward to 2026, Morgan now finds herself as the female veteran amongst the Judgement Day faction, with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez as her rotating tag team partners. With Rodriguez, Morgan is a four-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

