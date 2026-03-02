Rusev Says WWE Gimmick Was Never Meant To Get Over

Rusev returned to WWE just last year after a stint in AEW, where he developed his "Redeemer" character. Rusev is no stranger to character work, and in his original WWE run, his gimmick slowly shifted over time, with his most popular era arguably being his Rusev Day run.

In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rusev looked back at the Rusev Day concept and why it resonated with fans. "It was never meant to be over; it was never meant to be anything, right? It was just supposed to be a celebration, and here's the key from the mayor of Plovdiv, my hometown, and it just worked for some reason," he recalled, noting that at the same time, he was still a heel and somehow got love from fans. "Aiden [English] is such an essential part of this, with the songs, with the introductions, with everything. Without him, it probably wouldn't even be the same."

Rusev also expressed that working backstage with other talent during this run, especially the New Day, added to the success of his run. He then pivoted to the success of his merch, specifically from the moment WWE released the first "Happy Rusev Day" shirt.

"I remember pulling it out in a backstage promo and the huge reaction from the crowd, like what? It's just a shirt! It's not that big of a deal?" he recalled. "But then just [it] started picking up steam, man. People loved it, loved chanting Rusev Day and celebrating Rusev Day. ... Yeah, it was a good time. Even to this day, they're like: 'Happy Rusev Day!'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.