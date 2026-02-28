UFC Fight Night 268: Moreno Vs. Kavanagh Full Fight Card & Preview

UFC returns to Mexico this weekend with UFC Fight Night 268, headlined by Brandon Moreno and Lone'er Kavanagh at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, February 28.

No. 6-ranked flyweight Moreno had initially been planned to fight No. 8-ranked Asu Almabayev, but an injury forced the former Kazakh Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion out of the fight and saw him replaced by Kavanagh.

Kavanagh is stepping up after having lost his last bout to Charles Johnson via TKO in August 2025, but enjoyed an unblemished 9-0 record in MMA before that. Two of those victories came since signing with UFC, and one during his run on Dana White's Contender Series; the remainder of his victories came through his time with Cage Warriors and other UK MMA promotions.

On the other hand, Moreno is looking to climb the rankings to become a three-time UFC Flyweight Champion, losing two and winning two since dropping the Flyweight title to Alexandre Patoja in July 2023.

Elsewhere on the main card, ninth-ranked bantamweight Marlon Vera will be taking on 10th-ranked David Martinez. Martinez, like Moreno, will enjoy will have the home crowd on his side against the Ecuadorian and looks to extend a nine-fight win streak over a Vera who's winless in his last three outings.

Daniel Zellhuber will also be heading home to Mexico for a lightweight bout against King Green. Likewise for Édgar Cháirez against Felipe Bunes, Imanol Rodriguez against Kevin Borjas at flyweight, and Santiago Luna against Angel Pacheco at bantamweight.

The preliminary fights will see the only women's action of the night, with No. 7-ranked bantamweight Ailin Perez facing No. 8-ranked Macy Chiasson, as well as a catchweight bout between home national Regina Tarin and Lithuanian fighter Ernesta Kareckaitė.

Rounding up the prelims will be the men's fights at middleweight between Damian Pinas and Wesley Schultz, as well as Ryan Gandra against José Daniel Medina, featherweight between Erik Silva and Francis Marshall, as well as Douglas Silva de Andrade against Javier Reyes, and bantamweight between Cristian Quiñonez and Kris Moutinho.

The event can be watched via Paramount+ in the U.S. and UFC Fight Pass internationally, with the preliminary card due to start at 5 p.m. EST and the main card at 8 p.m. EST.

Main Card

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Lone'er Kavanagh (main event)

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. David Martínez

Lightweight: Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green

Flyweight: Édgar Cháirez vs. Felipe Bunes

Flyweight: Imanol Rodríguez vs. Kevin Borjas

Bantamweight: Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco

Prelims